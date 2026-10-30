Two Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers make winning start at World Championships in Astana

Competing in the 70kg weight category, Doszhanov delivered a convincing 11-0 victory over Eugine Omulule of Kenya.

In the 61kg category, Aitakyn faced Kyrgyzstan’s Omurbek Asan uulu in the round of 32, securing a 4-0 win.

With this victory, Aitakyn advanced to the round of 16, where he will compete for a place in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Team Kazakhstan captured gold, silver and bronze at the Asian U23 Fencing Championships.