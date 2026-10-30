Two Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers make winning start at World Championships in Astana
14:16, 30 October 2026
Freestyle wrestlers Sanzhar Doszhanov and Assyl Aitakyn of Kazakhstan won their opening bouts at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
Competing in the 70kg weight category, Doszhanov delivered a convincing 11-0 victory over Eugine Omulule of Kenya.
In the 61kg category, Aitakyn faced Kyrgyzstan’s Omurbek Asan uulu in the round of 32, securing a 4-0 win.
With this victory, Aitakyn advanced to the round of 16, where he will compete for a place in the quarterfinals.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Team Kazakhstan captured gold, silver and bronze at the Asian U23 Fencing Championships.