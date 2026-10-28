Tokayev and Erdoğan highlight prospects for deeper cooperation

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the President of Türkiye for the warm welcome and congratulated him and the Turkish people on the upcoming national holiday, Republic Day.

In turn, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed his commitment to further deepening multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

The heads of state noted the steady development of bilateral relations in the spirit of eternal friendship and an enhanced strategic partnership.

Photo: Akorda

Particular attention was paid to prospects for strengthening trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The Presidents also exchanged views on current international and regional issues.

As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan had arrived in Ankara for an official visit.

An official welcoming ceremony for the President of Kazakhstan was held at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

The Kazakh President will participate in the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.