Kazakh archers claim gold at Asia Cup stage
16:10, 28 October 2026
The 2026 Asia Cup - World Ranking Archery Tournament, Leg II, is underway in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakhstan men’s compound team struck gold, defeating Bangladesh in the final match. The score was 230–224.
The Kazakh team featured Nikita Ivlev, Pavel Kuznetsov, and Islam Serikuly.
The second stage of the Asia Cup runs through Oct. 29.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan pocketed 8 medals at the U19 World Boxing Championships.