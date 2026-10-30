Team Kazakhstan captures gold, silver and bronze at Asian U23 Fencing Championships
Kazakhstan’s national fencing team has secured three medals at the Asian U23 Fencing Championships, currently taking place in Manama, Bahrain, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan’s Kirill Prokhodov claimed the gold medal in the men’s individual épée competition. In the final bout, he faced Hong Kong’s Wong Pak-yiu and secured a 15-12 victory.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstani sabre fencer Kaisha Zhanybek won the silver medal. In the final, she was defeated by Hong Kong’s Summer Jane Sit, with the bout ending 8-15.
Another medal for Kazakhstan was secured by Dilyara Issabekova, who finished third in the women’s individual sabre competition.
With these results, Kazakhstan has collected a total of three medals at the championship: one gold, one silver and one bronze.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan topped the FIE men’s team épée world rankings for the first time.