Kazakhstan to train renewable energy specialists with AI skills

On October 29, the Sectoral Council for Professional Qualifications in Renewable Energy met to discuss workforce training and development in the sector.

According to the Ministry, Kazakhstan is developing professional standards for the renewable energy industry for the first time. Based on an analysis of technological processes and labor market demands, five draft standards have been prepared covering key occupations in the sector.

The proposed standards outline qualification requirements for specialists involved in designing, building, commissioning, operating, and maintaining solar and wind power plants, as well as producing green hydrogen.

A key focus is on digital competencies, with the draft standards covering skills in digital monitoring, automated control systems, production data analysis, and the use of artificial intelligence tools.

The initiative is being carried out in line with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov's directive to develop and approve 100 professional standards that incorporate artificial intelligence and digital skills.

During the meeting, participants also reviewed the 2027–2029 Sectoral Plan for Qualifications and Skills Development in Renewable Energy, which aims to prepare specialists for the industry's future workforce needs.

The five draft professional standards will soon be published on Kazakhstan's Open Legal Acts Portal for public consultation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had approved a comprehensive plan for the development of unmanned systems for 2026–2029.