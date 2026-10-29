Dimash performs at concert hosted by Organization of Turkic States in Türkiye

Dimash Qudaibergen, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and recipient of TÜRKSOY’s highest honor, the Order of the Cultural Ambassador of the Turkic World, took part in the concert as a special guest.

Under the baton of conductor Cemi’i Can Deliorman, the Turkish Presidential Symphony Orchestra performed celebrated masterpieces from the world’s classical repertoire. The Ankara Arena was filled with the sounds of renowned works, including Nino Rota’s Parla più piano, Brindisi from Giuseppe Verdi’s opera La Traviata, Latif Khamidi’s Bulbul, and many others.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

The evening featured performances by soprano Zarina Altynbayeva (Kazakhstan), tenor Murat Karahan (Türkiye), tenor Atajan Berdiyev (Turkmenistan), soprano Zaira Raimbekova (Kyrgyzstan), soprano Beril Yörekli El (Türkiye), tenor Umid Shavkat Ugli (Uzbekistan), soprano Saltanat Dauletkhanova (Kazakhstan), and tenor Ramil Gasimov (Azerbaijan).

Accompanied by the Turkish Presidential Symphony Orchestra, Dimash Qudaibergen performed his original composition Umytylmas kun (Unforgettable Day) in Kazakh, along with the iconic rock classic The Show Must Go On.

The Kazakh artist also performed Weekend, a collaboration with renowned Turkish DJ Burak Yeter, and his recently premiered song Yazgı, his first original composition in Turkish.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

Dimash’s entire performance was met with an enthusiastic response from the audience. Addressing the guests in Kazakh, English, and Turkish, the artist warmly greeted and thanked them, expressing his happiness and pride at performing for the brotherly people of Türkiye.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a bus adorned with Dimash’s portraits took to Mexico City streets ahead of concerts.