President Tokayev suggests declaring 2027 Year of Large-scale Construction

Delivering his address to the people of Kazakhstan, Tokayev stressed the need to launch construction and renovation projects in regional centers, districts and settlements throughout the country.

Our collective nationwide response to the approaching era of artificial intelligence should be to build — and, once again, to build!, Tokayev emphasized.

According to the President, key priorities include the construction of roads, airports, railway stations and healthcare facilities. Special attention will also be given to rehabilitation centers for children with special needs.

In addition, every region should have creative development centers, sports complexes, libraries and scientific centers. Tokayev also highlighted housing construction as an important priority.

The Constitution identifies improving the well-being of the people as a strategic priority of the state. I want to emphasize that all these initiatives are being implemented for the benefit of the country, above all for the sake of the younger generation, the Head of State said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan considers starting construction of the second nuclear power plant in 2027.