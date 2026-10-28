Tokayev says Kazakhstan must become leading logistics hub in Eurasia

Tokayev emphasized that logistics infrastructure is one of the key drivers of national development and called for greater attention to the sector amid the transformation of global supply chains.

Today, all countries are addressing logistics issues. Without developed transport logistics, even a country that is strong today may find itself in decline tomorrow, said the President.

President Tokayev announced that the Bakhty-Ayagoz railway line is scheduled to become operational next year. The new route is expected to increase freight capacity between Kazakhstan and China by 20 million tons.

Construction of the Aral-Caspian highway began in August. According to the President, the project will shorten the Trans-Caspian Corridor by approximately 1,000 kilometers and reduce cargo delivery times by up to three days.

The Government will ensure strict oversight of the quality and timely completion of all projects being implemented in the sector, Tokayev added.

Global logistics has entered a period of large-scale transformation and accelerated development. Vulnerabilities in maritime routes have increased the strategic importance of land transport corridors. Kazakhstan must seize this historic opportunity to become, in practice, a leading logistics hub in Eurasia, the Head of State stressed.

According to Tokayev, nearly 85% of freight transported from China to Europe already passes through Kazakhstan.

However, he warned that the country should not become complacent about its current position and must take a more active role in organizing international freight flows.

Being satisfied with the current favorable situation would condemn us to playing catch-up in the future. We must already begin positioning ourselves as a full-fledged organizer of international freight flows, Tokayev said.

He stressed the importance of developing domestic logistics operators and establishing cargo consolidation and distribution centers. The President also called for the creation of new manufacturing facilities and trading platforms around major transport hubs.

Earlier, the Kazakh President urged high-quality standards in national and local road construction.