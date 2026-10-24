Week in Brief: Kazakhstan’s AI ambitions, snow leopards and Dimash’s world tour

1. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlights historical significance of Kazakhstan’s Republic Day

President Tokayev noted that the declaration adopted on October 25, 1990, laid the groundwork for Kazakhstan’s independence and the revival of its statehood. He highlighted the country’s achievements in strengthening national identity, securing its borders, developing Astana, and establishing its international standing ahead of the 35th anniversary of independence.

2. NVIDIA CEO hails Kazakhstan’s ambitious push to build an AI economy

Jensen Huang said Kazakhstan’s government-backed focus on AI could help local businesses expand, compete internationally, and access new markets. He described artificial intelligence as a transformative industrial revolution with the potential to reshape all sectors of the economy.

3. Kazakhstan strengthens Middle Corridor role as Tokayev advances Caspian cooperation

Kazakhstan’s drive to develop the Middle Corridor gained new momentum on October 15, when Astana and Baku agreed to deepen cooperation on the Trans-Caspian route. The agreement adds a practical dimension to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s sustained diplomatic efforts to establish Kazakhstan as a central link between Asian and European markets

4. How scientists count Kazakhstan’s snow leopards

Researchers estimate Kazakhstan’s snow leopard population using camera traps, unique coat patterns, satellite collars, and DNA analysis to identify individual animals and track their movements. Recent estimates suggest the population grew from 130 in 2019 to 152–189 in 2024, though habitat loss, poaching, and climate change remain major threats.

5. Kazakhstan secures two gold, two silver medals in road cycling at Asian Para Games

Kazakhstan’s para cyclists won four medals, including two gold and two silver, in the men’s and women’s road races at the 5th Asian Para Games in Japan. After the seventh day of competition at the 5th Asian Para Games, Kazakhstan had won 47 medals in total: 12 gold, 15 silver and 20 bronze.

6. Kazakh scientist developing new cancer treatment approach

Nazarbayev University PhD candidate Sanazar Kadyr is researching a targeted drug-delivery system that uses nanoparticles and a gel-forming substance to deliver medication directly to colorectal and intestinal tumors. The approach remains in the laboratory testing stage, with animal trials planned before any potential clinical studies.

7. Aral Sea's forest shield: Over 56 million saxaul seedlings planted on dry seabed

Kazakhstan’s reforestation campaign aims to reduce salt and dust storms, stabilize soil, and combat desertification across the dried Aral Sea seabed. Authorities are expanding nurseries and scientific monitoring to improve seedling survival and establish long-lasting green belts.

8. Kazakh schoolers build AI platform to translate sign language in real time

Students at Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Kyzylorda developed QOLDAU AI, a web-based platform that converts Kazakh sign language into text and speech using a standard camera.

9. Kazakhstan bids to host UEFA Futsal Euro 2030

According to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the current bidding cycle has attracted a record number of interested bidders. In addition to Kazakhstan, Spain, Croatia, France, Finland, Georgia and Poland have expressed interest in hosting the tournament.

10. Dimash Qudaibergen embarks on DIMENSIONS world tour with Kraków concert

Dimash Qudaibergen launched his new world tour, DIMENSIONS, with a spectacular concert at TAURON Arena in Kraków. The concert marked the beginning of a new international tour that will take the renowned Kazakh singer across several continents.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.