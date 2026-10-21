Kazakh scientist developing new cancer treatment approach

In his interview with Jibel Joly TV Channel, he said he has been working for long at improving cancer care effectiveness.

He said сhemotherapy remains one of the most widely used cancer treatments today. However, its drugs often affect not only malignant cells but also healthy ones. To address this challenge, researchers are exploring ways to deliver medications directly to tumors with greater precision.

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The Kazakh scientist’s research focuses on a new treatment method for colorectal and intestinal cancers. Under the proposed approach, a therapeutic drug is delivered directly to the tumor site using nanoparticles.

The medication is embedded in a special formulation that remains liquid at room temperature but transforms into a gel once inside the body. According to the researcher, after turning into a gel at body temperature, the substance stays in the intestine for a certain period, allowing the drug to act directly on the tumor.

He emphasized the research is currently at the laboratory stage. The team is testing the system on cancer cells derived from the intestine and colon and studying its effects. The next phase will involve trials on animals, specifically mice. Depending on the results, it is expected to advance to clinical studies in the future.

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He noted it is still too early to consider the new approach a ready-to-use treatment capable of replacing chemotherapy. Nevertheless, if the research proves successful, targeted drug delivery could open up new possibilities for cancer treatment.

In the future, the young scientist plans to expand his research and develop medications for ovarian cancer and other malignant tumors of the digestive system.

Developing new cancer treatments takes years of research and multiple testing stages. The results of the next phase of Sanazar Kadyr’s project will help determine the safety and effectiveness of the innovative approach.

Reports note breast cancer takes the lead among malignant tumors diagnosed in women.

To note, the study reveals why cancer rates are higher among men.