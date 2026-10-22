Kazakh schoolers build AI platform to translate sign language in real time

Aishabibi Yerlankyzy and Gainizhamal Berikkyzy piloted their web platform, QOLDAU AI, at Kyzylorda Specialized Boarding School No. 6 for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Children.

Requiring only a standard web camera and an internet connection, the system recognizes Kazakh sign language gestures and converts them into text and audio formats, helping hearing-impaired individuals communicate with others without the need to install additional applications.

Photo: NIS Kyzylorda

While testing, children evaluated the platform and shared their impressions. Teachers highlighted the platform's practical benefits, urging developers to add more gestures and noting its potential to support literacy development.

NIS Kyzylorda

"I thank the girls for creating a useful platform that can become a good assistant for specialists and parents. Some of the sign language elements still need refinement, but they can be improved. In the future, I would like to see more educational materials and video tutorials," said sign language specialist Zukhra Kalzhanova.

Photo: NIS Kyzylorda

NIS Kyzylorda physics teacher Ainur Kurakbayeva and deputy principal Madina Rashitova are supervising the project. Feedback gathered during testing will help the project authors refine the system to suit users' needs.

Photo: NIS Kyzylorda

Alongside the technology demonstration, the NIS students also organized an art contest titled "Kazakhstan is My Pride" for the boarding school pupils ahead of Republic Day.

Photo: NIS Kyzylorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Kyzylorda invented a rehabilitation system for stroke survivors.