NVIDIA CEO hails Kazakhstan’s ambitious push to build an AI economy

Speaking at Alem.ai in Astana, Huang said Kazakhstan was the first country he had visited where the president had declared AI development a national priority. He noted that this commitment could make artificial intelligence a key driver of national development, helping Kazakhstani companies grow, compete globally and enter new international markets.

Huang also highlighted the significant progress Kazakhstan had made in AI development in a relatively short period. While many countries were still determining how to build AI economies and introduce new technologies, Kazakhstan was already actively pursuing this direction, he said.

According to the NVIDIA CEO, artificial intelligence has the potential to transform every sector of the economy because of its versatility and broad range of applications. He described the development of AI as a technology-driven industrial revolution that would affect every person and every country.

Earlier, Qazinform reported an exclusive meeting featuring Huang and Kazakh Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Minister Zhaslan Madiyev had been held at the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center.