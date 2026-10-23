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    Kazakhstan secures two gold, two silver medals in road cycling at Asian Para Games

    09:47, 23 October 2026

    Kazakhstan’s para cyclists won four medals, including two gold and two silver, in the men’s and women’s road races at the 5th Asian Para Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Paralympic Training Center.

    От школьного телескопа до суперкомпьютера: история ученого Амирхана Темирбаева
    Фото: из личного архива Амирхана Темирбаева

    In the men’s 65-kilometer Class B road race, Nail Yermukhanbet and pilot Ruslan Aliyev claimed gold with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute and 21 seconds. Their teammates Kirill Ilyukevich and pilot Gleb Brussenskiy finished second in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 42 seconds to take silver.

    Kazakhstan also secured the top two places in the women’s 55-kilometer road race. Anastassiya Kalaus and pilot Polina Bratchikova won gold in 2 hours, 5 minutes and 47 seconds, while Zhuldyz Kainarova and pilot Anzhela Solovyeva took silver with a time of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 43 seconds.

    Kazakhstan secures two gold, two silver medals in road cycling at Asian Para Games
    Photo credit: Sports and Physical Culture Committee

    The results gave Kazakhstan a clean sweep of the gold and silver medals in both road races, adding four medals to the national team’s tally.

    After the seventh day of competition at the 5th Asian Para Games, Kazakhstan had won 47 medals in total: 12 gold, 15 silver and 20 bronze.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan bagged silver in para swimming at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026. 

    Sport Asian Para Games Cycling Japan
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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