Kazakhstan secures two gold, two silver medals in road cycling at Asian Para Games

In the men’s 65-kilometer Class B road race, Nail Yermukhanbet and pilot Ruslan Aliyev claimed gold with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute and 21 seconds. Their teammates Kirill Ilyukevich and pilot Gleb Brussenskiy finished second in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 42 seconds to take silver.

Kazakhstan also secured the top two places in the women’s 55-kilometer road race. Anastassiya Kalaus and pilot Polina Bratchikova won gold in 2 hours, 5 minutes and 47 seconds, while Zhuldyz Kainarova and pilot Anzhela Solovyeva took silver with a time of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 43 seconds.

Photo credit: Sports and Physical Culture Committee

The results gave Kazakhstan a clean sweep of the gold and silver medals in both road races, adding four medals to the national team’s tally.

After the seventh day of competition at the 5th Asian Para Games, Kazakhstan had won 47 medals in total: 12 gold, 15 silver and 20 bronze.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan bagged silver in para swimming at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026.