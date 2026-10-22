Aral Sea's forest shield: Over 56 million saxaul seedlings planted on dry seabed

The drying of the Aral Sea remains one of Central Asia’s gravest environmental disasters, leaving behind vast expanses of highly saline land. Strong winds sweep salt and dust from the exposed seabed, carrying harmful particulates across the region and far beyond.

One of the ways to mitigate the impact is to plant saxaul (Haloxylon). The shrub thrives in arid climates and highly saline soils. The plant's deep root system binds loose sands, reduces soil erosion, and suppresses salt and dust storms.

In 2021, the Head of State directed officials to expand saxaul plantations on the dried Aral Seabed to 1–1.1 million hectares.

Since the campaign began, annual land reclamation covered 101,100 ha in 2021, 250,000 ha in 2022, 193,400 ha in 2023, and 127,000 ha in 2024.

Annual coverage reached 330,000 ha in 2025, followed by 116,000 ha in 2026.

Total reclamation area now stands at 1.117 million hectares. Alongside seedling cultivation, workers have sown more than 3,440 tons of saxaul and halophyte seeds into the seabed.

Beyond targets, plant survival remains a priority. The dry seabed conditions are severe: saline soil, low moisture, high winds, and scorching summer heat.

To supply high-quality stock for ongoing reclamation, authorities constructed a 33-hectare forest nursery designed to cultivate up to 3 million seedlings a year.

Work is also underway on a second nursery located on the dried seabed. At the site, there are now modular container units and a newly drilled 500-meter well. Producing 9 liters per second, the well supplies warm, near-fresh water.

This will enable saxaul cultivation directly under Aral Sea region conditions, yielding seedlings that are better adapted to the local climate and improving survival rates after transplantation.

Scientific oversight is central to the project's execution. To guide reclamation efforts, the Kazakh Research Institute of Forestry and Agroforestry established a local branch. Two researchers work at the dried seabed.

Restoring vegetation across the former sea floor is a long-term process. Even under favorable conditions, saxaul requires years to mature into stable, self-sustaining stands.

However, these plants are vital for stabilizing the arid landscape. By anchoring loose sands and reducing wind exposure, saxaul helps halt further desertification.

Officials emphasized that the ultimate goal extends beyond initial planting numbers to establishing resilient, long-lasting green belts that could protect the region for decades.

Reforestation and reclamation efforts across the dried seabed are continuing.

As previously reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s environmental achievements at the Caspian Environmental Summit in Turkmenistan.