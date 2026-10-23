Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlights historical significance of Kazakhstan’s Republic Day

Addressing the nation on the occasion of the national holiday, the President emphasized the declaration’s role in laying the foundation for Kazakhstan’s independence and shaping the country’s future.

Congratulations on Republic Day! This landmark date holds special significance for our entire nation. On October 25, a historic document - the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Kazakhstan - was adopted. This day opened a new chapter in our nation’s history, marking the beginning of our country’s independent development. Historical justice prevailed, and a solid foundation for independence was laid on our sacred land. It is no exaggeration to say that this day marked the revival of the tradition of statehood in the Great Steppe, Tokayev said.

This year’s Republic Day celebrations come ahead of the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence. According to the President, the country approaches this historic milestone as a dynamically developing state respected by the international community.

President Tokayev said: "Years of sovereignty had brought significant achievements. The enduring symbols of our national identity - the state symbols - have been established. Our sky-blue flag flies at the headquarters of the United Nations. A national financial system has been established, and our borders have been firmly secured."

“In the heart of the sacred Saryarka region, on the site of an old settlement, the foundation of our new capital, Astana, was laid - a city admired around the world. By strengthening our unity, we have presented ourselves on the global stage as a land of peace and harmony,” said the President.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan awarded state honors to citizens ahead of Republic Day.