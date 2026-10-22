Kazakhstan bids to host UEFA Futsal Euro 2030

The Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF) has submitted an official declaration of interest to UEFA for hosting the final stage of the 2030 European Futsal Championship.

According to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the current bidding cycle has attracted a record number of interested bidders. In addition to Kazakhstan, Spain, Croatia, France, Finland, Georgia and Poland have expressed interest in hosting the tournament.

Kazakhstan’s bid comes as the country continues to strengthen its position in international futsal. According to the latest FIFA world rankings, the Kazakhstan men’s national futsal team sits eighth globally with 1,403.8 points, placing it among the world’s top 10 teams alongside Russia and Ukraine. Brazil remains at the top of the rankings.

The country is also preparing to host several major UEFA events in the coming years. Astana is scheduled to stage the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship in 2027, while the capital’s main football stadium will host the UEFA Super Cup in 2028.

The host of the 2030 European Futsal Championship is scheduled to be announced in September 2027 following a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee.

It is worth noting that Kazakhstan will also host UEFA’s 51st Congress in Astana on 22 April 2027. The gathering, the organization’s highest governing body, will include elections for the UEFA president and members of its Executive Committee.