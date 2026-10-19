Dimash Qudaibergen embarks on DIMENSIONS world tour with Kraków concert

The concert marked the beginning of a new international tour that will take the renowned Kazakh singer across several continents. Blending musical innovation, theatrical performances, and elements of Kazakh cultural heritage, the show offered audiences an immersive journey through the artist’s musical universe.

Dimash opened the concert with an epic performance of the title track, “Dimensions,” sung in Kazakh. The song set the tone for the evening, which featured a series of premieres, original compositions, and performances of some of his best-known works.

Photo credit: en.dimashnews.com

The first part of the show introduced audiences to two new English-language songs, “Guilty of Your Light” and “Somebody Loves You.” The opening segment concluded with “Olimpico,” a cantata composed by Igor Krutoy.

The second part began with “Fire,” a dramatic theatrical performance featuring chains as a central stage element. Dimash then presented several new pieces, including “Drive On,” “Tell Me Why,” a virtuosic vocalise, and “Release My Soul,” written by his younger brother, Mansur Qudaibergen.

Photo credit: en.dimashnews.com

Audience participation was a defining feature of the concert. Before the show, fans gathered to sing Dimash’s songs, while their enthusiasm continued throughout the performance. During a traditional vocal warm-up, the audience taught the singer to say “I love you” in Polish, prompting him to sing the phrase alongside the thousands of concertgoers.

The third part explored themes of identity, memory and personal growth. A video featuring a young Dimash introduced his original composition “Omir,” which the singer continued performing on stage alongside footage depicting an imagined older version of himself.

Photo credit: en.dimashnews.com

The concert also paid tribute to Kazakhstan’s musical traditions through performances of the folk songs “Aqerke,” “Tau Ishinde” and “Durdaraz.” Each piece was accompanied by elaborate choreography, transforming the traditional repertoire into theatrical stage productions.

A virtuosic dombra performance by Temirlan Olzhabay and Yernat Nauryz preceded Dimash’s return to the stage for “The Story of One Sky,” a song conveying a message of peace. He then performed “Stranger” with kobyz player Olzhas Qurmanbek, symbolically connecting his previous world tour with the new DIMENSIONS era.

(Fan-Cam) WOW! EXTRAORDINARY VOICE! Beautiful NEW composition sang by @dimash_official at his #Krakow Concert. First concert of his DIMENSIONS WORLD TOUR - 18 Oct. 2026 BRAVO! 👏👏🥰🤗❤️✊️✊️🔥🔥❤️ NEXT Concert at #Düsseldorf . 24 Oct. Video #Repost @halova.tamara https://t.co/IgnNmHscfG — Dr Lilliana Corredor (@Dr_LCorredor) October 18, 2026

The segment also featured “Moonlight,” a new Kazakh-language composition, alongside “Samgau,” which premiered last year, and “Love of Tired Swans.”

The final part of the concert opened with “Unforgettable Day,” a song known to audiences around the world. Dimash continued the evening’s emotional journey with “Yazgi,” a recently premiered Turkish-language song.

Photo credit: en.dimashnews.com

The show concluded on an energetic note as the arena joined in dancing to “Give Me Your Love” and “Zhana Kun,” another new song.

Following the successful opening, Dimash expressed his heartfelt gratitude to fans for their love and unwavering support, looking forward to meeting audiences at the upcoming concerts.

Earlier, it was reported that on October 17, the ICE Kraków Congress Centre hosted a gathering of Dimash Qudaibergen’s fans ahead of his first concert in Poland and the launch of his new DIMENSIONS World Tour.