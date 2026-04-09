Kazakhstan and China launch hydrogen technology hub

The opening ceremony was attended by Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Kazakh Minister of Energy; Gong Zheng, Mayor of Shanghai; Sayasat Nurbek, Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education; and Zhanseit Tuimebayev, KazNU Rector.

The Ministry noted that the center's establishment is a direct step toward shaping a contemporary technological ecosystem that unites fundamental science, education, and the real industry. Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov emphasized that integration with leading international partners will significantly accelerate the sector's development.

"Hydrogen energy serves as one of the strategic vectors for the development of our sector. The Concept adopted in 2024 established the legal and economic framework for a new industry aimed at decarbonizing the economy. This new center is intended to become the primary specialized platform for training a new generation of engineers, conducting applied research, and rapidly integrating innovations into production," Akkenzhenov stated.

The practical foundation for the center is a tripartite memorandum signed between Al-Farabi KazNU, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and Energy China International. The document aims to foster large-scale scientific and technical collaboration and the transfer of cutting-edge solutions.

Under the agreement, the parties will conduct joint research, test hydrogen technologies, and launch experimental pilot projects. A specific focus is placed on the commercialization of scientific discoveries and their integration into industrial projects within Kazakhstan. The partnership also provides for active academic exchanges of specialists.

The development of hydrogen energy is a key element of the global energy transition. Kazakhstan possesses significant potential in this direction, driven by its rich resource base and the dynamic growth of the renewable energy sector. Partnering with Chinese technological leaders will strengthen the country's standing in new energy markets and accelerate the adoption of industrial innovations, the Ministry emphasized.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Senate passed the agreement to export green energy to Europe.