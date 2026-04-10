EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan to hold elections to Qurultay this August

    13:31, 10 April 2026

    During a ceremony awarding scientists, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that elections to the Qurultay will be held in August 2026, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan to hold elections to Qurultay this August
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of early notification of significant national events.

    He stated that once the Constitution comes into force, he will decree holding the elections. The elections will be held in August.

    Political parties will have about five months to prepare, ensuring sufficient time for campaigning and outreach.

    He stressed the elections will mark the beginning of a major restructuring of Kazakhstan’s political system.

    Earlier Qazinform reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated scientists on Science Workers’ Day.

    President President of Kazakhstan Referendum Constitutional reform Political Reform Science and Research Prominent scientists Science Akorda Presidential Residence
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All