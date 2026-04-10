Kazakhstan to hold elections to Qurultay this August

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of early notification of significant national events.

He stated that once the Constitution comes into force, he will decree holding the elections. The elections will be held in August.

Political parties will have about five months to prepare, ensuring sufficient time for campaigning and outreach.

He stressed the elections will mark the beginning of a major restructuring of Kazakhstan’s political system.

Earlier Qazinform reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated scientists on Science Workers’ Day.