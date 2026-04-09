Kazakhstan’s Senate passes agreement to export green energy to Europe
Deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh parliament today approved the law ratifying the agreement on strategic partnership in the production and transmission of green energy between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The agreement was signed by the heads of three nations on November 13, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The document aims at establishing a strategic partnership based on legal equality to foster cooperation in clean energy and energy efficiency. The sides will also jointly produce and trade eco-friendly green hydrogen and ammonia, while establishing unified technical and administrative frameworks for secure cross-border renewable energy transmission.
The key provisions of the agreement include: Defining technical/commercial conditions to ensure steady green energy supply, implementing efficiency technologies, and building export routes to Europe, and other regions; Strengthening local grids and connecting to the Black Sea submarine cable (Black Sea Energy); Setting up a joint Steering Committee (minimum 2 meetings a year) and a Working Group for annual planning; Implementing confidentiality rules and defining dispute resolution mechanisms.
By ratifying the agreement, Kazakhstan aims to enhance energy security, diversify transit routes, and foster sustainable economic growth by exporting low-carbon products.
Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and South Korea are enhancing energy and industrial cooperation.