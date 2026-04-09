Kazakhstan, Singapore discuss cooperation in digitalization and AI

During the meeting on Thursday, the sides discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in digitalization, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and GovTech.

The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that digitalization and AI are becoming the foundation of a new economic model of the country. In this regard, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, setting an ambitious task for the Government to transform Kazakhstan into a fully-fledged digital nation within the next 3 years.

The Singaporean side was informed that Kazakhstan has established a legal and institutional framework for the large-scale implementation of AI technologies across all sectors of the economy, including the adoption of the Law «On the Development of Artificial Intelligence» and the Digital Code. The Ambassador particularly stressed that the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, for the first time, enshrines digital rights of citizens, which is especially important in the context of rapid digitalization and growing cybercrime.

The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the International AI Center Alem.ai, and the Council for AI Development under the President of Kazakhstan are functioning effectively.

Regarding the GovTech sector, it was noted that Kazakhstan ranks 24th out of 193 countries in the United Nations E-Government Development Index. In addition, the country is among the world’s top ten in terms of the quality of online public services.

From the perspective of digital infrastructure development, information was provided on the launch of the Alem.Cloud and AL Farabium supercomputing clusters, the establishment of a sovereign computing hub in partnership with NVIDIA, and the implementation of the comprehensive «Data Center Valley» project.

In the context of human capital development, it was noted that, by instruction of the Head of State, an AI University will be established in Kazakhstan in 2026.

Choy Yong Cong positively assessed Kazakhstan’s progress and, for his part, informed about certain aspects of Singapore’s advanced experience in this field. In particular, he highlighted the work of the National AI Council, the new AI park in the «One-North» research and high-tech cluster, the development of professional competencies and AI literacy, and measures to support the adoption of AI technologies at the level of small and medium-sized enterprises.

In light of the evident achievements of both countries in digitalization and AI, the parties shared the view that there are strong prospects for cooperation. As positive steps in this direction, they noted the meeting of the delegation of the «Singapore Cooperation Enterprise» development cooperation agency with representatives of the Ministry of Digital Development of Kazakhstan in March 2026, as well as the opening of the Kazakhstan-Singapore Center for Quantum Technologies at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Photo source: gov.kz

Kuttykadam and Choy Yong Cong exchanged views on the possibility of participation of official representatives and companies of both countries in профильных international forums and exhibitions in Kazakhstan and Singapore throughout 2026, including the «AI&Digital Bridge» forum in Astana in October 2026 and «Asia Tech x Singapore» in Singapore in May 2026.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Kuttykadam invited Singaporean partners to become part of shaping a new digital ecosystem in the region and emphasized Kazakhstan’s openness to joint work, new ideas, technologies and long-term projects.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that top Kazakhstani executives will undergo AI training with professors from Stanford and OpenAI Academy.