Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. A New Constitution for Just, Strong, and Prosperous Kazakhstan - Article by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev published by the National Interest

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev describes Kazakhstan’s new constitution as a major political reform approved by referendum, aimed at strengthening democracy, protecting human rights, and modernizing governance.

2. March 26 may become International Aral Sea Day

The proposal to establish International Aral Sea Day was under review at the meeting of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) Board in Astana.

3. Draft Laws on President and Khalyk Kenesi to be submitted for Head of State's review in April

Aibek Dadebay, Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, signed an order assigning oversight to respective departments to draft and submit, by the end of April 2026, several new constitutional laws for the President's review.

4. Kazakhstan eyes 'second Kashagan' potential with onshore giant discovery

The key focus of current exploration is the Zhylyoi carbonate platform, which includes the Karaton, Kazhygali, and Zhylyoi blocks.

5. Kazakhstan to build geological cluster with geoanalytics lab

This initiative aims at establishing a large geological cluster that will include not only a laboratory, but also a thermal storage facility, museum, and training classrooms to enhance professional skills in the sector.

6. Kazakhstan may start rare metals mining in Rwanda and Afghanistan

Current efforts are focused on analyzing the legal and regulatory frameworks and confirming the geological prospects. Tau-Ken Samruk National Company is conducting laboratory studies of mineral samples from Rwanda and Afghanistan.

7. Kazakhstan's Toleugali secures gold at Turkiye Open 2026

On the final day, Kazakhstan’s team won four medals. Batyrkhan Toleugali (87 kg) secured a gold medal, while Eldar Birimbay (74 kg) claimed silver. Abylaikhan Mergenbay (63 kg) and Beibarys Kablan (+87 kg) finished with bronze medals.

8. 11th grader from Kazakhstan becomes first in Central Asia to obtain Google grant

Igor Martynyuk, an 11th-grade student from Pavlodar, independently developed the startup TabAI - an AI-powered assistant that analyzes a user’s digital activity, helps structure tasks, and manage workflows.

9. 14 Olympic shooting quotas to be contested in Kazakhstan

The Executive Committee of the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) has approved the allocation plan for quota places in rifle, pistol, and shotgun shooting for Asian athletes for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

10.First brown bears wake from hibernation in Almaty reserve

In the Almaty State Nature Reserve, brown bears typically wake from hibernation between late February and mid-March. In 2026, camera traps recorded their first appearance on March 13.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.