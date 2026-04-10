Kazakhstan expands scientific infrastructure for peaceful atom

During the event, the branch presented its primary focus areas, scientific innovations, and the capabilities of its research infrastructure. Key discussions covered the branch’s work results in nuclear physics, radiation materials science, ion-beam technologies, and applied research essential for advancing domestic science and technological expertise in the nuclear industry. Particular attention was given to the DC-60 accelerator complex, recognized as one of the institute's most significant research and technology facilities.

Photo credit: Nuclear Energy Agency

Almassadam Satkaliyev congratulated the staff on Science Workers' Day, noting the importance of their contribution to the country’s scientific potential, the training of qualified specialists, and the strengthening of Kazakhstan's research base in the field of using atomic energy. He emphasized that the development of science, modern research infrastructure, and human capital is of strategic importance for the country's technological future.

Photo credit: Nuclear Energy Agency

The Chairman particularly stressed the need to further align scientific activity toward practical output and the real-world needs of the state, economy, and society.

"As the Head of State instructed, science must transition toward more practical applications, deliver tangible benefits to society, ensure real effectiveness, and be closely linked to the demands of the economy and industry," he underlined.

Photo credit: Nuclear Energy Agency

Special attention was paid to the prospects of implementing artificial intelligence technologies into scientific processes. In particular, the discussion covered the use of AI to reduce labor-intensive and routine operations, decrease man-hours during specific research stages, automate the processing of scientific information, systematize international publications, and form specialized databases. Furthermore, the use of modern digital solutions in modeling, analyzing, and supporting scientific experiments was highlighted.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that South Korean companies may participate in nuclear power projects in Kazakhstan.