Kazakhstan ranks among global top 20 for education, beating Poland and UAE

According to the ranking, Kazakhstan secured 18th place with 13 universities featured among the top 1,000 in the QS World University Rankings. It follows the Netherlands in 17th place and precedes Poland (19th), the United Arab Emirates (20th), and Mexico (21st), reflecting the country’s growing presence in global higher education.

The index evaluates 218 countries and territories based on three key indicators: the number of universities in the QS Top 1000, their average ranking positions, and government expenditure on education per capita.

The top 10 is led by the United States, followed by the United Kingdom and China. Other countries in the top tier include Germany, Australia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, India and Canada. Meanwhile, Russia ranked 12th in the index, also placing among the world’s top education systems.

Photo source: Linkedin_Sayasat Nurbek

As Qazinform reported earlier, the First Deputy Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Rostislav Konyashkin, has shared details on robotics development in the country.