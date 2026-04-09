Kazakhstan awards heroes of Middle East evacuation

An awards ceremony was held on Thursday for aviation industry representatives who made significant contributions to organizing and executing evacuation operations this February, following the airspace closure in the Middle East region.

The awardees included employees of state agencies and organizations, airlines, airports, flight crew members, ground service specialists, and other aviation professionals.

Photo credit: Government press service

First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar presented the state awards on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"I want to note that the entire operation was organized with precision and coordination. I am confident that these well-deserved orders, medals, and Presidential Commendations will serve as an additional incentive for your further professional growth and the acquisition of new skills to continue working fruitfully for the prosperity of our Motherland," Roman Sklyar stated.

Photo credit: Government press service

Recall that in February this year, following the closure of the Middle East airspace, a large-scale operation to return Kazakhstani citizens was promptly organized at the directive of the Head of State. An inter-agency group consisting of representatives from various government bodies and organizations ensured the mission was fulfilled.

Photo credit: Government press service

Photo credit: Government press service

Between March 3 and March 13, 66 flights were completed, returning 10,275 citizens to their Homeland. The transport was carried out by Air Astana, SCAT, FlyDubai, and Air Arabia on routes from Dubai, Sharjah, Jeddah, Medina, and Muscat to Almaty, Astana, Atyrau, Aktau, and Shymkent.