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    Kazakhstan awards heroes of Middle East evacuation

    20:12, 9 April 2026

    The civil servants and aviation industry representatives who participated in the evacuation of Kazakhstani citizens from the Middle East have been decorated with state awards, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Government press service.

    Kazakhstan awards heroes of Middle East evacuation
    Photo credit: Government press service

    An awards ceremony was held on Thursday for aviation industry representatives who made significant contributions to organizing and executing evacuation operations this February, following the airspace closure in the Middle East region.

    The awardees included employees of state agencies and organizations, airlines, airports, flight crew members, ground service specialists, and other aviation professionals.

    Kazakhstan awards heroes of Middle East evacuation
    Photo credit: Government press service

    First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar presented the state awards on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    "I want to note that the entire operation was organized with precision and coordination. I am confident that these well-deserved orders, medals, and Presidential Commendations will serve as an additional incentive for your further professional growth and the acquisition of new skills to continue working fruitfully for the prosperity of our Motherland," Roman Sklyar stated.

    Kazakhstan awards heroes of Middle East evacuation
    Photo credit: Government press service

    Recall that in February this year, following the closure of the Middle East airspace, a large-scale operation to return Kazakhstani citizens was promptly organized at the directive of the Head of State. An inter-agency group consisting of representatives from various government bodies and organizations ensured the mission was fulfilled.

    Kazakhstan awards heroes of Middle East evacuation
    Photo credit: Government press service
    Kazakhstan awards heroes of Middle East evacuation
    Photo credit: Government press service

    Between March 3 and March 13, 66 flights were completed, returning 10,275 citizens to their Homeland. The transport was carried out by Air Astana, SCAT, FlyDubai, and Air Arabia on routes from Dubai, Sharjah, Jeddah, Medina, and Muscat to Almaty, Astana, Atyrau, Aktau, and Shymkent.

    Kazakhstan Middle East Middle East situation Civil aviation President of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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