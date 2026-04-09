Kazakhstan to host International AI Film Festival

The festival will bring together filmmakers, digital creators, representatives of technology companies, industry experts, and investors. It is designed as a platform to foster projects at the intersection of cinema and AI technologies.

The centerpiece of the festival will be an international short film competition. Creators from around the world will be eligible to participate.

The program will also include a conference on AI-driven content, pitch sessions for filmmakers and producers, as well as screenings and panel discussions featuring international experts.

The festival will cover the entire content creation cycle - from concept development to final production. Special focus will be placed on emerging formats, including hybrid projects.

Astana AI Film Festival is expected to become a key platform for professional exchange and the advancement of new directions in the digital content industry.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Almaty region's Kaskelen town is set for filming of Armour of God 4, featuring Jackie Chan.