Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kazakhstan reaffirms commitment to UN Charter and peaceful dispute resolution at UN Security Council Debate

Addressing the debate, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Kairat Umarov reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the fundamental principles of international law, including the renunciation of the threat or use of force, respect for territorial integrity, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and the strengthening of multilateral cooperation.

2. Kazakhstan, China to deploy AGVs to boost cross-border traffic

The project is expected to boost cargo traffic to 10 million tons per year, significantly reduce the time for customs clearance; cut transportation costs; increase the transparency and security of logistics operations; address the growing strain on automotive infrastructure and develop logistics hubs; as well as stimulate agricultural exports.

3. Kazakhstan approves 2025-2040 oil processing strategy

The document reflects the need to adapt to global challenges including growth in demand in petroleum products in Asia - projected annually at 2-3% by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency – and decarbonization pressure. Kazakhstan plans to integrate ESG principles into the sector and shift to the renewable energy sources in production.

4. Deputy Minister reveals Kazakhstan’s rare earth strategy

Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov said that with due regard for manufacturing capabilities and global demand, Kazakhstan is set to focus on four areas in its efforts to develop the rare earth industry, including battery materials, heat-resistant alloys, semiconductor materials, and permanent magnets.

5. UAE releases 81 falcons into wild in Kazakhstan

The release of 48 peregrine falcons and 33 saker falcons took place from May 15 through 17 under the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme. The birds of prey were bred in UAE nurseries.

6. Kazakh film "Dos Mukasan" screened in Baku

The Month of Kazakhstani Cinematography has kicked off in Baku with an open-air screening of "Dos Mukasan” musical drama. Directed by Aidyn Sakhaman, the film is devoted to the legendary Kazakh vocal and instrumental ensemble that became a symbol of the epoch and the founder of Kazakh rock.

7. The World of Abai and Yassawi exhibition kicks off in Semey

The exhibition features manuscripts from the Abai Kunanbayev Museum, musical instruments, photographs and paintings reflecting the life and legacy of Khoja Akhmet Yassawi, rare 19th-century manuscripts, original works and manuscripts by representatives of Sufism. One of the unique exhibits is a 10th-century handwritten copy of the Quran translated into the ancient Turkic language.

8. New path to link Charyn Canyon with Tanbaly Reserve Museum

The eco-route with a length exceeding 1,200 kilometers will run across the picturesque slopes of Zailiskiy Alatau mountain range. According to Kazakh Tourism, ethnic villages, glamping and camping sites, as well as gastronomic tourism facilities will be built along the route.

9. World star Dimash arrives in Kyrgyzstan to headline Meikin Asia festival

World-famous singer Dimash Qudaibergen arrived in Cholpon-Ata city, Kyrgyzstan, ahead of his headlining performance at the 4th Meikin Asia International Festival of Popular Music Performers.

10.Kazakhstan to relocate some 500 saiga antelopes to Uzbekistan

The Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of the Republic of Uzbekistan announced an initiative to relocate some of Kazakhstan's saigas to Uzbekistan.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.