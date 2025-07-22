New path to link Charyn Canyon with Tanbaly Reserve Museum

The eco-route with a length exceeding 1,200 kilometers will run across the picturesque slopes of Zailiskiy Alatau mountain range.

According to Kazakh Tourism, ethnic villages, glamping and camping sites, as well as gastronomic tourism facilities will be built along the route.

The key stops of the route are:

- Issyk Historical and Cultural Reserve-Museum

- Kok-Zhailau plateau, Butakovskoye Gorge

- Alma-Arasan hot springs

- Big Almaty Lake

- Talhiz ancient settlement dating back to the VIII-XIII centuries

- Oi-Qaragai mountain resort

The project was initiated by Kaz Alpine Club public organization and is implemented with the support of AMANAT Party, the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan, JSC NC Kazakh Tourism as well as Almaty and Almaty region’s administrations.

Kazakhstan has already renovated and landscaped some 750 kilometers of tourist routes, with another 350 kilometers planned to be improved in the nearest future.

Nine key tourist routes are expected to be created in 2025.

Recall that the Charyn Canyon has recorded 7fold increase in tourist flow in the past 4 years, with more than 117,000 tourists visiting the site in 2024 only.

Earlier it was reported that Almaty plans to create a single tourist space from Shymbulak to Oi-Qaragai.