UAE releases 81 falcons into wildlife of Kazakhstan

The release of 48 peregrine falcons and 33 saker falcons took place from May 15 through 17, the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology says.

The birds of prey were bred in the UAE nurseries.

"The abovementioned activities are being implemented as per the Cooperation Agreement between the Committee for Forestry and Wildlife of the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (Kazakhstan), under the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Program. The project is aimed at conservation and restoration of endangered bird species. The program also contributes to strengthening international cooperation in wildlife protection. The project is aimed at conservation and restoration of endangered bird species. The program also contributes to strengthening international cooperation in wildlife protection," the Committee says.

