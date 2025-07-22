Deputy Minister reveals Kazakhstan’s rare earth strategy

Addressing the July 22 government meeting, Saparbekov said: “The comprehensive plan for the development of the rare earth metals industry for 2024/28 was adopted and is under implementation as per the instruction from the Head of State”.

Prospecting work was completed at 11 sites, associated with rare metals; the promising Kuiryktykol deposit was discovered. As for manufacturing, there are eight enterprises producing unique products nationwide, he said.

The Deputy Minister added that with due regard for manufacturing capabilities and global demand, Kazakhstan is set to focus on four areas in its efforts to develop the rare earth industry, including battery materials, heat-resistant alloys, semiconductor materials, and permanent magnets.

Saparbekov also noted Kazakhstan established active cooperation on rare earth elements with the EU, GB, South Korea, China and Japan.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan is to launch 190 manufacturing projects this year.