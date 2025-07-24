The World of Abai and Yassawi exhibition kicks off in Semey

The exhibition was launched ahead of the 180th anniversary of the great poet Abai Kunanbayev with the aim of disseminating his legacy in society. The event coincided with a large-scale challenge campaign called ‘The Land of the Great People - Abai, the Homeland of the Great People - Semey.’ The event also featured valuable works by the great teacher of the Turkic world, Khoja Akhmet Yassawi.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

The exhibition features manuscripts from the Abai Kunanbayev Museum, musical instruments, photographs and paintings reflecting the life and legacy of Khoja Akhmet Yassawi, rare 19th-century manuscripts, original works and manuscripts by representatives of Sufism. One of the unique exhibits is a 10th-century handwritten copy of the Quran translated into the ancient Turkic language.

The goal of the event is to introduce Kazakhstani people to the ideas and sources of legacy of the great figures Abai and Yassawi. The exhibition will run until 15 August 2025.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan will nominate Abai’s "Kara Soz" ("The Book of Words) for inclusion into UNESCO's Memory of the World register.