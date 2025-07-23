Kazakhstan, China to deploy AGVs to boost cross-border traffic

The Ministry said: “A key element of the initiative will be the launch of unmanned cargo transportation aimed at improving the efficiency and digitalization of customs logistics”.

The project was agreed upon during a working meeting between Chairman of Kazakhstan’s State Revenue Committee Zhandos Duisembiev and Secretary of the Party Committee of Tacheng City (XUAR, China) Zhi Xianwei, informed the Ministry's press service.

The parties aim for joint work on the project, coordination of actions and exchange of experience in the field of digitalization of customs and logistics processes under the cooperation agreement signed.

Smart Customs includes several modern solutions, making border crossing faster and more convenient. Goods will be transported by unmanned vehicles that will be able to cross the border automatically, said the Ministry.

In addition, a single electronic declaration has been launched, recognized by both countries, and paperwork and cargo support will become fully digital. Cargo will be able to move around the clock, with almost no human involvement, thanks to automatic navigation and monitoring systems, the Ministry added.

The project is expected to boost cargo traffic to 10 million tons per year, significantly reduce the time for customs clearance; cut transportation costs; increase the transparency and security of logistics operations; address the growing strain on automotive infrastructure and develop logistics hubs; as well as stimulate agricultural exports.

It was highlighted that Smart customs will help to upgrade infrastructure at the border, create new jobs and attract investments. The project will also increase trade with China and strengthen Kazakhstan's role as an important transit hub in Central Asia.

