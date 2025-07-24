Kazakhstan reaffirms commitment to UN Charter and peaceful dispute resolution at UN Security Council Debate

Addressing the debate, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Kairat Umarov reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the fundamental principles of international law, including the renunciation of the threat or use of force, respect for territorial integrity, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and the strengthening of multilateral cooperation.

Particular attention was given to the role of regional mechanisms.

Kazakhstan underscored the importance of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as key platforms for dialogue, trust-building, and stability in Asia.

The importance of sustainable development was also highlighted, along with the role of the UN Regional Centre on the SDGs in Almaty as a contribution to peace and stability in Central Asia and Afghanistan.

