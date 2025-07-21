Kazakhstan to relocate some 500 young saigas to Uzbekistan

“In cooperation with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, we plan to relocate 500 young saigas to Uzbekistan. Our experts will study their adaptation to the local environment. This is an important step towards the conservation of this rare species," Minister Aziz Abdukhakimov says.

This initiative is of great importance for restoration of biodiversity and protection of rare species of animals in Uzbekistan, the Uzbek minister notes.

In July 2025, West Kazakhstan region launched an official saiga population control program to reduce their population from over 2.3 million to 460,000.

It was also reported that Kazakhstan will donate 1.5 thousand saigas to China.