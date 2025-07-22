World star Dimash arrives in Kyrgyzstan to headline Meikin Asia festival

TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev greeted the Kazakhstani singer, saying: “It’s been 12 years since Dimash became the Grand Prix winner of the Festival’s first season in 2013.”

Photo credit: Kabar

The Festival’s attendees will have the chance to experience Dimash’s music on July 22.

As reported previously, Dimash Qudaibergen sang together with the greatest opera singers such as Plácido Domingo and Kristine Opolais in Hanoi, Vietnam, at the Ho Guom Theatre on July 6, 2025.