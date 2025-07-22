World star Dimash arrives in Kyrgyzstan to headline Meikin Asia festival
13:00, 22 July 2025
World-famous singer Dimash Qudaibergen arrived in Cholpon-Ata city, Kyrgyzstan, ahead of his headlining performance at the 4th Meikin Asia International Festival of Popular Music Performers, Kazinform News Agency cites Kabar.
TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev greeted the Kazakhstani singer, saying: “It’s been 12 years since Dimash became the Grand Prix winner of the Festival’s first season in 2013.”
The Festival’s attendees will have the chance to experience Dimash’s music on July 22.
As reported previously, Dimash Qudaibergen sang together with the greatest opera singers such as Plácido Domingo and Kristine Opolais in Hanoi, Vietnam, at the Ho Guom Theatre on July 6, 2025.