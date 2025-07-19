Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kazakh companies expected to play major role in first nuclear power plant project

“We will involve Kazakh companies as much as possible in the construction. However, we cannot provide exact figures yet, as the project’s design and cost-estimate documentation is not ready,” noted Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at a press conference after a government meeting.

2. Kazakh President congratulates winners of international Olympiads

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended a congratulatory message to the Kazakhstani schoolers, who emerged as exceptional champions at the 5th International STEM Olympiad in Barcelona, Spain, and the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad in Dubai, the UAE.

3. PM Bektenov orders to ensure tough control over rational water use

Prime Minister Bektenov instructed regional leaders and ministries to strengthen control over water consumption and eliminate losses. The meeting also discussed the issues of using groundwater resources to provide drinking water for the population of Atyrau and Mangistau regions.

4. President signs order expanding functions of Financial Monitoring Agency

President Tokayev signed a decree expanding the powers of the Financial Monitoring Agency to cover new areas. The agency will now oversee not only financial crimes but also illegal use of budget funds and property legalisation issues. The decision aims to strengthen the fight against shadow economy schemes.

5. Prime Minister explains need to raise VAT rate in Kazakhstan

Prime Minister Bektenov explained that increasing the VAT rate from 12% to 16% is necessary to boost budget revenues for key social and infrastructure projects.

6. Japan to allocate grant for Kazakhstan to combat nuclear test consequences in Semey

The sides discussed the prospects for further strengthening of ties between the Hiroshima Prefecture and Kazakhstan’s Abai region, highlighting the importance of implementing the Hiroshima-Semey Initiative and exchange of expertise within the Mayors for Peace international movement.

7. New electric train launched from Astana to Burabay

The journey to this scenic gem of Kazakhstan - one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations - now takes only 2.5 hours. The modern train meets international standards, offering advanced digital features and multi-tiered service options, such as Wi-Fi, screens, and access to onboard meals.

8. Tennis: Bublik beats Shevchenko in derby at ATP 250 event in Switzerland

Alexander Bublik defeated Alexander Shevchenko 6-2, 6-3 in the 2025 EFG Swiss Open Gstaad second round match. Bublik, No. 2 seed, is to face Argentinian Francisco Comesana for a place in the semi-finals.

9. Astana school student wins two medals at 2025 International Scientific Physics Olympiad

Daniel Tulebayev, 11th grade student of Astana-based NURORDA Lyceum claimed bronze medal at the main stage of the competition. He also took silver in the theoretical round. The Kazakh team has earned a total of five medals at the event.

10.Over 12,000 viewers attended Operaliya 2025 festival in Astana

Exclusive trilogy of Roland Petit’s ballets (L’Arlésienne, Le Jeune Homme et la Mort and Carmen) was presented for the first time, and the audience also enjoyed the fabulous premiere of The Sleeping Beauty staged by Altynai Asylmuratova, as well as the premiere of the opera I Capuleti e i Montecchi staged by Yevgeniy Chainikov.

