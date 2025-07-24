Kazakh film "Dos Mukasan" screened in Baku

Directed by Aidyn Sakhaman, the film is devoted to the legendary Kazakh vocal and instrumental ensemble that became a symbol of the epoch and the founder of Kazakh rock.

The musical drama is based on a true story and features the history of the ensemble's creation by students of the Polytechnic Institute. The film reflects the difficult path of young musicians: from their first successes to bans, party pressure, problems in their studies and the difficult choice between a career as a scientist and creative recognition.

The "Dos Mukasan" film was shot based on a screenplay by Efrat Sharipov with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State Centre for the Support of National Cinema.

The event continued with a concert program with the participation of talented Azerbaijani musicians and singers.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel, representatives of diplomatic corps, mass media, Kazakh diaspora in Baku as well as amateurs of Kazakhstan’s cinematography attended the event.

Recall that Kazakh film Bauryna Salu won Best Feature Film award at Ischia Film Festival in Italy.