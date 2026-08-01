Week in brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Tokayev: Games of the Future in Astana will boost global phygital movement

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev officially opened the Games of the Future Astana 2026, saying the tournament will strengthen international cooperation and accelerate the growth of the global phygital movement. The event, held in Kazakhstan for the first time, has brought together around 800 athletes from more than 30 countries and runs from July 29 to August 9.

2. Qurultay 2026 elections: Kazakhstan parties defend platforms in live TV debates

Seven political parties contesting Kazakhstan's 2026 Qurultay elections presented their platforms in the first live televised debate, focusing on human capital, education, workforce shortages, and regional development. Viewers participated through an online poll, while the elections remain scheduled for August 23, 2026.

3. Kazakhstan committed to strengthening strategic partnership in Central Asia — Tokayev

President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening strategic partnership, friendship, and regional cooperation in Central Asia during an informal summit in Kyrgyzstan. He also highlighted the region's growing global influence and congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

4. Almaty recognized among the world’s leading smart cities

Almaty has secured 38th place in the inaugural Intelligent Cities Index 2026 compiled by Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Kazakhstan’s largest city received an overall score of 62 out of 100, placing ahead of Jakarta, Rome, Milan, Melbourne, Delhi and São Paulo. The index assesses how effectively cities use digital technologies and artificial intelligence to improve public services, residents’ quality of life and economic opportunities.

5. Central Asia at its most successful point in modern history – Kazakh President

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Central Asia is experiencing its most successful period in modern history, citing stronger regional trust, cooperation, and economic integration. He also proposed a long-term action plan to deepen collaboration and welcomed Azerbaijan's full participation in the Consultative Meetings.

6. Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable laying begins from Baku to Aktau

Kazakhstan has begun the offshore phase of laying the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable from Baku to Aktau, a strategic digital infrastructure project scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. The submarine cable is expected to be installed within 15 to 20 days, weather permitting.

7. Kazakhstan billionaire, Chess Federation chief Timur Turlov runs for FIDE president

In his election platform, Turlov says he would bring executive and financial leadership from managing a publicly listed international company, a technology-focused approach, and experience in rapidly expanding chess programs. He also says he wants to help make FIDE more digital, financially resilient, and inclusive.

8. Kazakh film 'Mūğalım' to compete at prestigious San Sebastián Festival

The film, commissioned by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Information and supported by the State Center for Support of National Film, tells the story of a music teacher in the small town of Balkhash who dreams of moving to a big city. When the chance comes, he has to choose what really matters: whether art is inside him or whether he belongs to art.

9. Aivazovsky comes to life in Astana: Lumiere Hall unveils new multimedia exhibition

The exhibition combines digital projections, animation and light installations, offering visitors a new way to experience the artist’s iconic seascapes. At the heart of the exhibition are some of Aivazovsky’s most famous masterpieces, including The Ninth Wave (1850), Rainbow (1873), The Black Sea (1881) and Amid the Waves (1898).

10.Kazakhstan's Rune Eaters competes in Dota 2 at The Games of the Future 2026

Kazakhstan's Rune Eaters, the only Dota 2 team at The Games of the Future made up entirely of Kazakh players, is aiming for a top-three finish at The Games of the Future 2026. Rune Eaters brings together players from several regions of Kazakhstan, including Almaty, Shymkent, Pavlodar, and Oskemen.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.