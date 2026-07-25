Week in brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Qurultay elections 2026: Seven parties launch campaigns

Campaigning for the Qurultay (Parliament) elections officially began on July 23 at 6:01 p.m. and will run until midnight on August 22. Seven political parties have been registered for the elections.

2. Air Astana: Part of Kazakhstan’s greater story on the global stage

In an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, Air Astana Chief Executive Officer Ibrahim Canliel spoke about the company’s ambitious plans, its goal of helping establish Kazakhstan as a major international aviation hub, and its efforts to strengthen the country’s position as a key transit center in Eurasia.

3. How to become an air taxi pilot?

Want to become an “air taxi pilot”? Qazinform News Agency asked the developers of Kazakhstan’s future air taxi service what it will take to get behind the controls of an eVTOL aircraft.

4. Rare Kimak-Kipchak-era dwelling unearthed in Pavlodar region

Archaeologists in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar region have uncovered a rare, well-preserved mobile wooden dwelling from the Kimak-Kipchak era, along with artifacts that offer new insights into the lives of medieval nomads. According to 10th-century Arab maps, the area is believed to have been the site of Imakia, the political center of the Kimak Khaganate. Archaeologists led by Timur Smagulov have been conducting rescue excavations there for more than two decades.

5. 11th-12th-century structures discovered at medieval settlement in Zhambyl region

Archaeologists excavating the medieval Akzhar settlement in Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region have uncovered 11th to 12th century mud-brick structures and artifacts, including ceramics, iron and glass objects, stone tools, and animal bones.

6. Competition schedule announced for Games of the Future 2026 in Astana

The 12-day event will bring together more than 800 athletes representing over 50 countries, competing in international clubs across a range of disciplines that combine traditional sports with digital gaming.

7. Alexander Bublik reaches ATP 250 semifinals in Austria

The world No. 11 and top seed defeated Slovakia’s Alex Molcan, ranked No. 81 in the ATP rankings, in the quarterfinals in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. The match lasted 1 hour and 9 minutes. During the match, Bublik fired 12 aces, committed seven double faults, and converted four of his eight break-point opportunities.

8. 17th-century manuscript on Yassawi teachings discovered in Moscow

The manuscript titled Hujjat al-Zakirin li-Radd al-Munkirin (The Proof for Those Who Perform Dhikr in Refutation of the Deniers) was discovered during a scientific expedition to Moscow. Created in Bukhara, this work serves as an important written source on the history of the Yassawi school.

9. Kazakhstan leads Central Asia in investment market stability

According to the Safest Countries for Investors 2026 ranking released in May, Kazakhstan ranked 53rd out of 150 countries, significantly improving its position compared to October 2025, when it stood 70th.

10. Kazakhstan claims two silvers in junior 10m moving target at ISSF World Championship

Daniil Yakovenko secured a silver medal after advancing to the final, where he was defeated by Finland's William Erik Wilkman. South Korea's Kim Jae-min completed the podium by taking the bronze medal.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.