Tokayev: Games of the Future in Astana will boost global phygital movement

The Head of State welcomed participants and guests, noting that Kazakhstan is hosting the tournament for the first time.

"First of all, from the bottom of my heart, I want to welcome all of you to our capital, Astana. Today we are opening the Games of the Future 2026. This is a historic event of special significance that helps strengthen friendly ties between our nations. This year, the tournament is being held in Kazakhstan for the first time. This is a great honor for us," the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked President of Russia Vladimir Putin for his video address to the participants and welcomed Presidents Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, and Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, who attended the ceremony. He also expressed gratitude to the heads of official delegations for their participation in the event.

The President highlighted that the Games of the Future were initiated by Russia and have quickly become a world-class event. He said the project's success was made possible thanks to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In a short time, the tournament has gained global scale. The first Games were held in Kazan, then Abu Dhabi took the baton, and today we have gathered here on the land of the Great Steppe. Around 800 athletes from more than 30 countries arrived in Kazakhstan's capital. I am confident that the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana will give new momentum to the development of the global phygital movement, which unites classical sport and the cyber industry," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that President Tokayev opened the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana. The ceremony marked the official start of the international tournament, which runs in Astana from July 29 to August 9.