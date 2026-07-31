Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable laying begins from Baku to Aktau

The project has now entered the offshore phase, focusing on transporting and loading the submarine cable for installation.

"The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan ensured the prompt resolution of regulatory, organizational and customs issues. In particular, the approved list of equipment to be exported for the construction of the submarine fiber-optic cable across the Caspian Sea provided the legal basis for transporting the equipment and helped avoid administrative delays," the ministry said.

Preparatory work for the project was completed in 2025, including desktop studies, offshore engineering surveys and the selection of an optimal route that avoids anchorage areas and military exercise zones. An environmental permit was also obtained from the Mangistau Region Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Management. In parallel, the specialized armored cable with integrated Remote Optically Pumped Amplifier (ROPA) technology was manufactured and successfully factory-tested in China before offshore construction began.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan

"The optical cable, previously delivered from China to the Port of Kuryk, together with three cable baskets weighing a total of 600 tonnes, was loaded onto a specialized logistics vessel and transported to Baku. As of today, the baskets have been completely emptied and the entire cable has been transferred into the vessel's cable tank. The vessel has now departed the Port of Baku and begun laying the cable toward the Port of Aktau," the ministry said.

The operation is being carried out by a cable-laying vessel with a displacement of more than 20,000 tonnes equipped with an advanced dynamic positioning system. A crew of 70, including technical supervision specialists and a representative of Kazakhtelecom, is working on board.

The project is being implemented by CaspiLink B.V. (formerly Caspinet B.V.), a joint venture established by Kazakhtelecom and Azertelecom. The cable-laying vessel is equipped with a dedicated jointing room for emergency repairs and cable splicing, where both the Kazakh and Azerbaijani cable ends are currently housed. All fiber cores have already been tested.

According to the ministry, the submarine cable is expected to be fully laid within 15-20 days, weather permitting, while the overall project, including all technological and commissioning works, remains on schedule for completion by the end of 2026.

Qazinform reported earlier that Kazakhstan invested over 1 trillion tenge in its telecommunication industry.