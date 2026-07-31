Aivazovsky comes to life in Astana: Lumiere Hall unveils new multimedia exhibition

The exhibition combines digital projections, animation and light installations, offering visitors a new way to experience the artist’s iconic seascapes. At the heart of the exhibition are some of Aivazovsky’s most famous masterpieces, including The Ninth Wave (1850), Rainbow (1873), The Black Sea (1881) and Amid the Waves (1898).

Photo credit: Agybai Ayapbergen/ Qazinform

In addition to the paintings, visitors can explore the artist’s life and legacy.

Photo credit: Agybai Ayapbergen/ Qazinform

The exhibition tells the story of Aivazovsky, who was born in Feodosia in 1817 to an Armenian family under the name Hovhannes Ayvazyan. Thanks to his remarkable artistic talent, he was admitted to the Imperial Academy of Arts in St. Petersburg. After graduating, he spent several years traveling across Europe, where he earned recognition as one of the finest marine painters of his era.

Photo credit: Agybai Ayapbergen/ Qazinform

The exhibition also highlights lesser known facts about the artist. Throughout his lifetime, Aivazovsky created more than 6,000 paintings, most of his seascapes painted not from direct observation but from memory.

Photo credit: Agybai Ayapbergen/ Qazinform

The artist believed that the sea is constantly changing, making it impossible to accurately capture the movement of waves, the play of light and the state of the sky while observing nature. A significant part of the exhibition is also devoted to his contribution to the development of Feodosia. On Aivazovsky’s initiative, the city gained an art gallery, a library, an archaeological museum and a water supply system that provided residents with fresh water.

Photo credit: Agybai Ayapbergen/ Qazinform

The exhibition “Aivazovsky. Living Paintings” will run from July 30 to August 31 at 8 Abay Avenue. It is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The organizers also announced that a multimedia exhibition dedicated to Marc Chagall will be held at the Kulanshi Gallery from August 6 to September 6.

Photo credit: Agybai Ayapbergen/ Qazinform

In the future, Lumiere Hall plans to present multimedia projects dedicated to Erich Heckel, Frida Kahlo, Hieronymus Bosch and René Magritte, continuing its series of exhibitions devoted to some of the world’s most influential artists.

Photo credit: Agybai Ayapbergen/ Qazinform

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Lumiere Hall previously hosted the multimedia exhibition “Banksy: Genius or Vandal?”, dedicated to the anonymous British street artist.