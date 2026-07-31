Kazakhstan's Rune Eaters competes in Dota 2 at The Games of the Future 2026

The Dota 2 competition at the Games of the Future has brought together 16 teams from around the world. The participants have been divided into four groups of four, with Rune Eaters earning its place after winning the qualifying tournament.

Photo credit: Adil Nurtazin/Qazinform News Agency

Otegenov said the team is determined to make the most of home advantage and represent Kazakhstan with distinction.

"We are representing Kazakhstan in Dota 2 after winning the qualification tournament and are currently the only team in the competition made up entirely of Kazakhstani players. We want to defend our flag on the international stage and are aiming, at the very least, for a top-three finish," he said.

Asked about the tournament's strongest contenders, Otegenov said Amaru and Xtreme Gaming would pose the biggest challenge, noting that Chinese Dota 2 teams had traditionally fielded some of the world's strongest lineups. He added that while Rune Eaters had long looked up to them, the Kazakh team now believed it could compete with the Chinese sides and hoped to prove it could come out on top.

The team enters the tournament with international experience already under its belt. Earlier this year, Rune Eaters finished fifth at the Esports World Cup in Paris.

"Our preparation wasn't particularly intense because the team had already competed at the Esports World Cup in Paris, where we finished fifth. That result reflects both our level and the overall standard of Kazakhstan's Dota 2 scene. We came into this tournament with valuable international experience and a clear understanding of what we still need to improve," Otegenov said.

Rune Eaters brings together players from several regions of Kazakhstan, including Almaty, Shymkent, Pavlodar, and Oskemen.

Otegenov said the tournament represented a major milestone for Kazakhstan's Dota 2 community, noting that it was the first event of its kind and scale ever held in the country.

In addition to its Dota 2 roster, Rune Eaters is also represented at the Games of the Future 2026 in Counter-Strike and Mobile Legends, with separate lineups competing in those disciplines.

The oldest player on the Dota 2 roster is 27, while the youngest is 20. The team hopes to challenge the tournament's strongest opponents and showcase the growing strength of Kazakhstan's esports scene.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana. The ceremony marked the official start of the international tournament, which runs from July 29 to August 9.