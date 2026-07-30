Qurultay 2026 elections: Kazakhstan parties defend platforms in live TV debates

Before the discussion began, the participants signed the Television Debate Ethics Charter. The speaking order was then determined using a digital randomizer. Each speaker was given two minutes to explain why their party is participating in the Qurultai elections and to present the key priorities and initiatives of its election program.

During the second stage of the debates, all participants were asked two common questions.

The first question focused on human capital development. Under the new Constitution, the development of human capital, education, science, and innovation has been designated as one of the country's strategic priorities.

Participants were asked what legislative mechanisms are needed to create favorable conditions for talented professionals to work in Kazakhstan and to transform the country into a regional hub for highly qualified specialists.

Renat Bekturov of the Adilet party emphasized the need to create conditions that would encourage Kazakhstani professionals working abroad to return home and continue their careers in their home country.

Nurgul Kadyrbayeva of the Baytaq party proposed introducing a Code of Honor, which she believes would strengthen civic responsibility and moral values in society.

Olzhas Nuraldinov of the Ak Zhol Democratic Party highlighted the importance of improving the quality of education, modernizing school curricula, and introducing artificial intelligence education.

Islam Sunkar, head of the youth wing of the People's Party of Kazakhstan, stressed that university graduates should have opportunities to work in their chosen professions and apply their knowledge in practice.

The second issue related to the shortage of professionals in socially important areas. Participants were asked whether the shortage of doctors, teachers, and engineers, especially in rural regions, could be solved simply by increasing salaries or whether comprehensive reforms in workforce training and retaining were necessary.

Renat Bekturov emphasized the need to expand youth support programs in the regions, improve working conditions, provide competitive salaries, and attract qualified professionals.

Deputy Chairman of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party Tazabek Sambetbay stated that doctors and teachers should receive high salaries and that the entire system of training and retaining specialists requires comprehensive reform.

Serik Yegizbayev, First Deputy Chairman of the Auyl party, called for systematic measures to eliminate labor shortages and ensure that qualified specialists remain in regions across the country.

Respublica Party representative Yekaterina Smolyakova raised the issue of training specialists to work with children with special educational needs and creating conditions for their professional development.

The third stage took place in a face-to-face format, during which representatives of the parties asked each other questions.

The debates were broadcast live under the theme "The Future of Kazakhstan - Human Capital." Representatives of the Adilet, Auyl, Respublica, People's Party of Kazakhstan, Baytaq, Ak Zhol, and the Nationwide Social Democratic Party took part in the debates.

Viewers can evaluate the participants' performances by scanning the QR code displayed on the screen and joining an online vote. The poll is being conducted by the Institute of Democracy Research Association, accredited by the Central Election Commission.

According to the interim voting results, 15,876 people cast their votes. The results were as follows:

Adilet - 66.1%

Nationwide Social Democratic Party - 2.8%

Baytaq - 0.3%

People's Party of Kazakhstan - 8.2%

Auyl - 2.%

Ak Zhol - 13.1%

Respublica - 7.1%

"None of the above" - 0.4%

During the live broadcast, viewers submitted questions through social media. So far, the topics were distributed as follows:

Social issues - 40.37%

Economy - 19.27%

Culture - 16.51%

Politics - 13.76%

Environment - 10.09%

On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be held on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.