Kazakhstan billionaire, Chess Federation chief Timur Turlov runs for FIDE president

FIDE announced three approved presidential tickets after the July 26 nomination deadline. Alongside Turlov and Anand, the candidates are Jan Henric Buettner with Malcolm Pein, and Wadim Rosenstein with Gordon Tang.

The election will take place on September 26 during the FIDE General Assembly in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Each FIDE member federation represented at the General Assembly and continental assemblies will have one vote.

Timur Turlov is a Kazakhstani entrepreneur and financier best known as the founder and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp. He has expanded the company's operations across Kazakhstan, Europe, and the United States, while overseeing its growth into banking, insurance, telecommunications, and digital services after its listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

In his election platform, Turlov says he would bring executive and financial leadership from managing a publicly listed international company, a technology-focused approach, and experience in rapidly expanding chess programs. He also says he wants to help make FIDE more digital, financially resilient, and inclusive, while giving regions beyond traditional chess powerhouses a stronger voice in the federation.

Jan Henric Buettner, a German entrepreneur and co-founder of Freestyle Chess, says he wants to strengthen FIDE's member federations, expand global participation in chess, increase sponsorship and media revenue, and build a more transparent and financially sustainable organization through innovation and long-term partnerships.

Wadim Rosenstein, founder of WR Chess and chairman of WR Group Holding, has pledged to modernize FIDE with stronger governance and commercial operations, simplify support for national federations, expand tournament opportunities worldwide, and help federations secure greater recognition and funding from governments.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan Chess Federation chief Timur Turlov said he would run for the FIDE presidency.