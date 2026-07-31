Kazakhstan committed to strengthening strategic partnership in Central Asia — Tokayev

"Kyrgyzstan's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council is a clear testament to this. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Japarov and the entire Kyrgyz people on this historic achievement," the Head of State said.

Tokayev also recalled that the key priorities for regional cooperation had been discussed in detail at last year's VII Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Presidents in Tashkent.

The President said the initiatives proposed at that meeting, including those aimed at the institutional development of the Consultative Meetings, remained relevant and required close joint efforts to implement. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to the agreements reached and its determination to continue promoting initiatives designed to strengthen friendship, good-neighborly relations, and strategic partnership among the countries of the region.

Expressing confidence that the Central Asian states would achieve even greater progress through their joint efforts, Tokayev wished Turkmenistan every success in hosting the upcoming Consultative Meeting events.

Earlier, it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the Informal Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.