Central Asia at its most successful point in modern history – Kazakh President

The Head of State thanked Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for joining the Treaty.

"I believe the next step could be the practical implementation of the provisions of this document. In this regard, I propose developing and adopting a Plan of Action with clear guidelines for our long-term cooperation, aimed at further strengthening friendship and good-neighborliness, and enhancing trade, economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties. It is safe to say that, thanks to growing mutual trust and consistent regional cooperation, Central Asia is now experiencing its most successful period in modern history," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out.

The President also stated that Azerbaijan's participation as a full member of the Consultative Meetings marked a new chapter in the positive evolution of this format.

"Through joint efforts, conditions are being created for deeper political dialogue, expanded cooperation in investment, energy, and industry, and the development of a unified transport and logistics system. In recent years, intra-regional trade has grown steadily, business ties have expanded, joint ventures have been established, investment projects are being implemented, and people-to-people ties are getting stronger. Cultural, educational, and youth exchanges are gaining new qualitative content. All these positive results contribute to the further rapprochement of our brotherly peoples and the strengthening of the region's international standing," the Kazakh President said.

As Qazinform News Agency reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the Informal Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan