Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Finland is a key trade partner of Kazakhstan in Northern Europe, says President Tokayev

Kazakhstan’s government has announced a package of anti-crisis measures to stabilize the economy and protect citizens’ incomes following the President’s directive. Key steps include a moratorium on fuel price and utility tariff increases, easing tax rules for small businesses, and expanding subsidized mortgage and car loan programs.

2. Monograph on Kazakh scholar Shokan Ualikhanov presented in Rome

A presentation of the monograph "Shokan Ualikhanov and the Birth of Modern Kazakhstan," published for the first time in Italian and dedicated to the 190th anniversary of the great Kazakh scholar's birth, took place in Rome

3. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Stubb lead Kazakhstan-Finland Business Forum

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Alexander Stubb co-chaired the Kazakhstan–Finland Business Forum in Astana, highlighting growing economic and investment cooperation between the two nations. Tokayev emphasized Finland’s role as a key strategic partner and invited Finnish companies to expand collaboration in energy, logistics, AI, and critical minerals.

4. Finland and Kazakhstan have a role to play — President Alexander Stubb on middle powers in fostering global stability

As Finland looks to strengthen its engagement with Central Asia, President Alexander Stubb shared his views with Kazinform News Agency during an official visit to Astana. In an exclusive interview, he discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in geology, transport, and innovative technologies, while also addressing the role of middle-power states in fostering global stability.

5. Tokayev says Kazakhstan launched a pilot project to introduce ChatGPT-powered educational tools

Speaking at the 2nd International Forum of Strategic Partners in Astana, Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan sets ambitious goals of modernizing the economy, establishing new manufacturing sectors, implementing AI technologies across all sectors, and ensuring Kazakhstan’s transformation into a full-fledged digital state.

6. A beacon for all of Central Asia — EU parliamentarian on Kazakhstan’s stability and bilateral partnership

As Kazakhstan deepens political and economic cooperation with the European Union, Kazinform News Agency’s special correspondent spoke with German Member of the European Parliament Tomasz Froehlich to assess the current state of bilateral ties on the 10th anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. In the exclusive interview, he praised Kazakhstan’s reforms, regional stability, and growing importance as a trusted partner for Europe.

7. Kazakhstan proposes establishing Regional Forestry Training Center in Central Asia

Kazakhstan put forward a proposal to establish a regional training center for Central Asian countries focused on enhancing the qualifications of forestry professionals at the 13th Session of the Assembly of the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization (AFoCO) in Seoul

8. President takes tour of Kyzylorda region's new local history museum

The President explored the region's historical and cultural heritage, inspecting halls dedicated to archaeology, ethnography, and the past and present of Kazakhstan. The museum building was completed this summer. Twelve thematic halls are now open to visitors.

9. 2025 Asian Youth Games: Kazakhstan is 3rd in overall medal standings

Kazakhstan’s medal tally includes 24 gold, 29 silver, and 40 bronze medals - a total of 93 medals.

10. Kazakh film 'Becoming' nominated at Tallinn Black Nights Festival

Director Zhannat Alshanova's debut film, "Becoming," will compete in the Baltic Competition at the prestigious Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), according to the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.

