Kazakh film 'Becoming' nominated at Tallinn Black Nights Festival

The film received support from Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Information and the State Center for Support of National Film. It is an international co-production with France, the Netherlands, Lithuania, and Sweden, and was also supported by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The film centers on 17-year-old Mila, who joins an open-water swimming team. She seeks independence and a way to escape her family turmoil. However, at the finish line, she faces a life-changing choice.

"The leading roles were played by Tamiris Zhangazinova (Mila), Lithuanian actor Valentin Novopolskij, Assel Kalieva, and Medina Sagindykova. Filming took place in Almaty and the Almaty region in August – September 2024. Post-production finished in the summer of 2025, simultaneously in France, the Netherlands, and Sweden," the statement said.

The world premiere of "Becoming" took place in August 2025 at the Locarno Film Festival, one of Europe's most prestigious film platforms. The film subsequently screened at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.



The Baltic premiere is scheduled for November 19 at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), which is on the official Class A list of the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF).

Kazinform previously reported that 119 films were produced in Kazakhstan within the past five years.



