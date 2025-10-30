EN
    President takes tour of Kyzylorda region's new local history museum

    19:20, 30 October 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited the Kyzylorda Regional Local History Museum, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President explored the region's historical and cultural heritage, inspecting halls dedicated to archaeology, ethnography, and the past and present of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The museum building was completed this summer. Twelve thematic halls are now open to visitors.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The collection of the museum currently contains approximately 70,000 exhibits.

    Earlier, President Tokayev inspected Kyzylorda's new UEFA-standard stadium.

