President takes tour of Kyzylorda region's new local history museum

The President explored the region's historical and cultural heritage, inspecting halls dedicated to archaeology, ethnography, and the past and present of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

The museum building was completed this summer. Twelve thematic halls are now open to visitors.

The collection of the museum currently contains approximately 70,000 exhibits.

Earlier, President Tokayev inspected Kyzylorda's new UEFA-standard stadium.