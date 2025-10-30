President takes tour of Kyzylorda region's new local history museum
19:20, 30 October 2025
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited the Kyzylorda Regional Local History Museum, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The President explored the region's historical and cultural heritage, inspecting halls dedicated to archaeology, ethnography, and the past and present of Kazakhstan.
The museum building was completed this summer. Twelve thematic halls are now open to visitors.
The collection of the museum currently contains approximately 70,000 exhibits.
Earlier, President Tokayev inspected Kyzylorda's new UEFA-standard stadium.